Louisville grocery chain stores donate barn, silo sculpture made of cans of food to Kentucky State Fair

The 7,200 cans of food will be on display during the Kentucky State Fair from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-area Save A Lot stores donated thousands of cans of food in a very interesting way to the Kentucky State Fair.

The owners of several local Save A Lot stores worked together with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to donate 300 cases of Pickwell Farms canned vegetables, amounting to a total of 7,200 cans of food.

The cans were used to create a silo and barn sculpture which will be displayed in the West Hall of the Department of Agriculture booth during the Kentucky State Fair which runs Aug. 17-Aug. 27.

“We are so honored to be participating in this year’s Kentucky State Fair,” Mike Welch, Save A Lot store owner, said. “As Save A Lot owners in Louisville, we pride ourselves on doing what we can to improve the communities where our stores operate. So when we were approached about this opportunity, we knew we had to participate.”

Once the State Fair ends, all the cans will be donated to various Louisville charities, according to a Save A Lot news release.

