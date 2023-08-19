Kentucky State Fair crowns largest pumpkin, watermelon grown in Commonwealth

While siblings Jorey and Jordyn Dixon didn't win, they got 9th place on their first attempt in the pumpkin contest!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You all know what time it is; it's time to see who grew the biggest pumpkin and watermelon this year!

According to a news release from Kentucky Venues, Scott Bayuk from Columbia, Kentucky grew the largest pumpkin at 1,270.6 pounds. The largest pumpkin ever weighed at the state fair was 1,663 pounds back in 2021.

Joseph Miller from Tompkinsville, Kentucky took home the first-place prize for the largest watermelon, which weighed in at 276.8 pounds.

While siblings Jorey and Jordyn Dixon didn't win the pumpkin contest, they did get 9th place on their first attempt with it weighing in at over 300 pounds. According to the news release, they just got their pumpkin seeds for Christmas and started growing the gourds in April.

Gourd enthusiasts Shaheed and Jasmine Ali traveled all the way from Trinidad to see this year's contest too.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.