What you need to know about those arrested at the Kentucky State Fair

According to Kentucky State Police, nine people were arrested Saturday, but not all those arrests are connected to the incident that scared fair-goers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New details are coming out about the incident at the Kentucky State Fair that caused panic Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police have clarified that the nine arrests made Saturday were for the entire day, not everyone arrested was involved in the incident.

Of those nine, six were minors and three were adults. Court documents revealed the names of the three men arrested on Saturday as well as their charges:

18-year-old Donte Churchill was charged with receiving a stolen firearm. He remains in police custody and appeared in court for his arraignment on Monday.

18-year-old Areon Nobles was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing/evading police.

33-year-old Derrick Miles was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct.

Both Nobles and Miles are scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, neither are in custody.

Since KSP says not all nine arrests are connected to Saturday's incident, it is unclear at this time whether Churchill, Nobles, or Miles were involved in the incident.

No information about the six minors who were arrested Saturday night at the Kentucky Expo Center was released.

Saturday night, families were in a panic when what sounded like gunshots rang through the Kentucky State Fair.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Aug. 20, to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.

The initial investigation shows that a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots" had been fired, police said Sunday in a news release. Investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was fired, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

