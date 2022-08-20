Several arrested after 'incident' closes Kentucky State Fair early Saturday night

Officials did not disclose what the incident was but said the fair began a soft close at 10 p.m. Saturday. They plan to resume normal operations Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several arrests have been made following an incident at the Expo Center that led to the early closure of the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.

Kentucky Venues said they were made aware of a situation in front of the Midway and took immediate action “to ensure the safety of all guests.”

Kentucky State Police confirmed in a statement released on social media there was some type of suspicious activity reported to law enforcement.

The did not further elaborate on the incident but said the individuals in custody have charges pending. Their identities have not yet been released.

No one was hurt.

KSP is expected to release more information regarding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kentucky State Fair said they plan to resume normal operations on Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.