Kentucky State Fair crowns this year's 'great pumpkin'

The winner received $1 for every pound of pumpkin flesh.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”

According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s "Largest Pumpkin" competition.

Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one dollar for every pound of pumpkin flesh, officials said.

Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture called the contest one of his favorites at the fair.

The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 28.

Credit: Kentucky Venues
Josh Monin, center, is joined by Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles (left, holding check) after winning the largest pumpkin competition during the 2022 Kentucky State Fair.

