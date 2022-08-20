Kentucky State Fair crowns this year's 'great pumpkin'

The winner received $1 for every pound of pumpkin flesh.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”

According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s "Largest Pumpkin" competition.

Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one dollar for every pound of pumpkin flesh, officials said.

Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture called the contest one of his favorites at the fair.

The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 28.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.