What is the policy regarding minors at the Kentucky State Fair?

Since a similar incident in 2019 led to a chaotic moment at the Kentucky State Fair, officials have had a policy in place for unsupervised minors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been three years since a similar incident at the Kentucky State Fair led to security and policy changes regarding minors.

In 2019, Kentucky State Police said someone fired a single gunshot into the air. That incident also led to a panic at the fairgrounds. Seven teens were cited for their involvement in the incident and authorities said they were at the fair without their parents.

WHAS11 News spoke to police after the incident and they said then unsupervised teens had become an issue at the fair.

The incident moved officials to put policies in place to keep the fair safe and make it an enjoyable experience for everyone.

That policy requires fairgoers who are 18-years-old and under from entering the fair after 6 p.m. without a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required and ID's are checked at the gate.

The policy was still in place amid Saturday night's incident that led to the arrest of six minors and three adults.

The Kentucky State Fair Board said they have also added more security and extra lighting during peak hours.

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair ends on Aug. 28.

