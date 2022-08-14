Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions

The state fair returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center on Aug. 18 through Aug. 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 18 the fair will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Aug. 28.

Here's everything you need to know.

Tickets

Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a ticket at the gate for the same price, but will need to pay for parking separately.

Children 5 years and under get in for free.

Unlimited ride wristbands for the fair's attractions in Thrill Ville/Midway are available online for $30, or $35 at the gate.

Admission to the fair ends one hour before the outdoor closing time each day. Ride wristband sales end an hour before closing as well. Individual ride ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing time.

NOTE: Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m. Proof of age is required and it will be checked at the gate.

Parking

Parking is included if you purchase the advanced admissions ticket, otherwise it will cost $10 in addition to the price of your ticket at the gate.

If you plan on going to the fair this year, it's recommended to purchase tickets in advance to save a few dollars.

Hours of Operation

Inside Area:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outside Area:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thrill Ville Rides:

Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. 11 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On the Kentucky State Fair's final day, Aug. 28, the hours of operations slightly change. Here are the adjusted hours for the last day:

Sunday, Aug. 28:

Inside Area: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outside Area: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thrill Ville Rides: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Who's performing this year?

More than a dozen big name artists will be performing at this year's Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, which is located in Parking Lot L.

Here's some of this year's performers:

Russell Dickerson

Con Funk Shun

Midnight Star

Black Stone Cherry

Lorrie Morgan

We The Kingdom

Anne Wilson

Happy Together Tour

John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery

Noah Thompson

Night Ranger

Noah Guthrie

Trace Adkins

Niko Moon

For a full list of performers and to see when each musician plays, please click here for the full concert schedule.

Besides music, there will also be dozens of other opportunities to sit back and enjoy a free show at this year's state fair including the Miller's Border Collies, 9/11 Never Forget exhibit, the Big Tent and much more.

Click here for a full list of free shows.

Horse Shows

Back for another year the "richest and most prestigious" horse show returns to Louisville, attracting competitors from around the globe.

The World's Championship Horse Show crowns champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in various divisions every year in conjunction with the state fair. There is more than $1 million in prizes.

There will also be two other horse shows, the Quarter Horse Show and the 4-H Horse Show.

For more information, including a complete list of attractions, animals and exhibits, visit the fair's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.