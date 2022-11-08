Louisville polling station offering flu shots, COVID-19 boosters

This Election Day, one church in west Louisville is both a polling place and a one-stop shop for voting and vaccines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters in west Louisville can knock out their flu and COVID-19 shots while completing their civic duty all in one place this Election Day.

The Saint Stephen Family Center is a polling location in the California neighborhood and it's offering residents a one-stop shop for voting and vaccines.

It's a collaborative effort between Baptist Health and Passport Health to get as many people vaccinated as possible ahead of the Holiday season.

Nicolette Yates said she went to get her COVID-19 booster to keep her and her mom healthy.

"I want to be around her as much as possible and be blessed not to transmit COVID to her. She's 84 and she has not had COVID," she said.

Kevin Sweeney got both the flu and COVID-19 booster.

"Well I really rather do that than go instead of coming two separate times," Sweeney said. "I had a little extra time off from work so I decided to go ahead and come do it now."

Karen Thompson, director of Rehab Services at Baptist Health, says the viruses aren't going anywhere.

"Flu is rampant and it's both expected to be high this year so we wanted to go ahead and offer both," said Thompson.

"Obviously we still have COVID out there and it's not going to go away. So we really want people to get this new Bivalent booster," she said.

This comes as the trifecta of COVID, flu and RSV are forcing some Kentucky schools to reinforce mask mandates and even resort to NTI.

Yates said her grandson's school has enforced a mask mandate.

"I've went ahead and got my grandson vaccinated so I make him wear his mask on the school bus and if he chooses to wear it in class I let him make that choice," she said.

Sweeney's grandchild attends a JCPS school and he says when schools have to close due to a health outbreak it affects the learning of the student.