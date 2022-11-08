Kentucky Midterm Election Guide 2022; Here's what you need to know

Example video title will go here for this video

Some of the big items on this year's ballot include deciding the fate of abortion rights in Kentucky and electing the next mayor of Louisville.

Here's everything you need to know before you cast your vote.

Election Day is fasting approaching in the Bluegrass state and Kentuckians will soon be asked to cast their ballots.

Grab a pen and some paper or open your calendar apps, here are some of the key dates you'll need to know prior to Election Day.

"Local elections matter more to your life than who the senator is or who the president is for that matter," State Secretary Michael Adams told WHAS11 News. "People come out to vote big in the big races but really it's the local races that control your quality of life."

Be sure to check your voter registration status by clicking here . The last day to register to vote in the General Election is on Oct. 11.

You'll need to bring a valid form of identification with you to cast your ballot.

On Election Day, polls will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. Remember, if you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote!

Here's when and where you can vote in Louisville.

There are several ways you can vote in this year's general election including early, in-person voting and mail-in absentee voting options ahead of Election Day.

Meet the candidates : Key races in Jefferson County

Louisville Mayor

Whomever wins the mayoral race will have to steer Kentucky’s largest city through an ongoing pandemic, a spike in gun violence, and the prospect that Louisville could face a $70 million budget shortfall by 2024.

They will also have to help the community heal as they are still reeling from the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor – a Black woman who was shot in her apartment during a botched police raid.

Craig Greenberg (D)

The Louisville businessman fought his way through a crowded field of candidates during the May primary. He’s campaigning on pledges to improve public safety, restoring transparency and confidence in the city’s government.

Bill Dieruf (R)

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf is looking to bring his experience to the city. A Republican has not held the Louisville mayor’s office since the late 1960s. He said he is the only candidate with the experience needed to help move Louisville forward. Dieruf also mentions his top priorities are public safety and community policing.

United States Senate

Democrat Charles Booker is looking to unseat Republican candidate Rand Paul to be the state's next representative in the U.S. Senate. Booker is no stranger to politics. He was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018, becoming the youngest Black legislator in the state in 90 years.

Booker says he is committed to fighting for the people and will continue advocating for local businesses and working people.

Incumbent Republican Rand Paul is hoping to keep his seat as the Kentucky Senate representative. Paul was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and said it's his mission to fight against government overreach. Over the years, he said he fought "tirelessly to return government to its limited, constitutional scope."

Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey currently serves as Kentucky's Senate Democratic Leader and has authored several bills that have become law and influenced even more.

Republican Stuart Ray is a Louisville businessman who said he considers himself to be a political outsider who wants to focus on improving the economy.

Both are campaigning for Congressman John Yarmuth's position who announced his retirement in October 2021.

JCPS School Board

District 1

Diane Porter (Incumbent)

Charlie Bell

Carol Travis Clark

Ahamara Brewster

District 3

James Craig (Incumbent)

Steve Ullum

Gay Adelmann

Sam Cowan

District 5

Linda Duncan (Incumbent)

Matthew Singleton

Gregory Puccetti

District 6

Corrie Shull (Incumbent)

Misty Glen

County Clerk

Barbara "Bobbie" Hosclaw (R-Incumbent)