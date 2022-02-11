Doctor: What parents can do to 'keep their kids safe' against RSV

As RSV cases rise in Jefferson County, doctors advise parents make sure their kids are up-to-date on vaccines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Specialists are seeing more cases of RSV as we head into the colder months.

RSV is a respiratory illness that causes cold-like symptoms, and usually affects children and older adults the most.

This illness spreads like most others, through direct or indirect contact, or through droplets after coughing or sneezing. Most cases clear up within about two weeks, but others can be serious.

In the Louisville area, specialists say cases have been up since August and as of Tuesday, more than 30 kids are hospitalized with RSV.

Kris Bryant, a specialist at Norton Children's Hospital, tells WHAS11 that now is the time to get vaccinated.

"We don't have a vaccine for RSV yet, that may change in the future, but today we don't so what parents can do to keep their kids safe is vaccinate them with the vaccines that we have," Bryant said.

The vaccinations she recommends: vaccines against the flu and COVID-19.

