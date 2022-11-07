x
Kentucky

Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

The Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Children said there are a "high number of flu cases across Kentucky" and listed some ways to keep kids healthy.
Credit: Sengchoy Int - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday.

Here's which school districts have been affected:

  • Ballard
  • McCracken
  • Paducah
  • Livingston
  • Crittenden
  • Union
  • Wayne
  • Owen
  • Williamstown
  • Scott
  • Fayette
  • Bourbon
  • Paris
  • Madison 
  • Berea
  • Clark
  • Powell
  • Fleming
  • Lewis
  • Wolfe
  • Owsley
  • Jackson
  • Magoffin
  • Carter
  • Raceland

These districts represent about 105,000 students according to KSBA.

Credit: KSBA
The graphic (pictured above) shows which Kentucky school districts have closed or moved to NTI days due to illness. Nov. 7, 2022

The Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Children said there are a "high number of flu cases across Kentucky" and listed some ways to keep kids healthy in a recent tweet.

  • Have kids stay home if they're sick
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if there's no soap and water available
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or your elbow if there aren't tissues available
  • Get kids vaccinated for flu and COVID-19, including boosters

