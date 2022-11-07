Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

The Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Children said there are a "high number of flu cases across Kentucky" and listed some ways to keep kids healthy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday.

Here's which school districts have been affected:

Ballard

McCracken

Paducah

Livingston

Crittenden

Union

Wayne

Owen

Williamstown

Scott

Fayette

Bourbon

Paris

Madison

Berea

Clark

Powell

Fleming

Lewis

Wolfe

Owsley

Jackson

Magoffin

Carter

Raceland

These districts represent about 105,000 students according to KSBA.

The Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Children said there are a "high number of flu cases across Kentucky" and listed some ways to keep kids healthy in a recent tweet.

Have kids stay home if they're sick

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if there's no soap and water available

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or your elbow if there aren't tissues available

Get kids vaccinated for flu and COVID-19, including boosters

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.