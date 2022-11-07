Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said.
In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday.
Here's which school districts have been affected:
- Ballard
- McCracken
- Paducah
- Livingston
- Crittenden
- Union
- Wayne
- Owen
- Williamstown
- Scott
- Fayette
- Bourbon
- Paris
- Madison
- Berea
- Clark
- Powell
- Fleming
- Lewis
- Wolfe
- Owsley
- Jackson
- Magoffin
- Carter
- Raceland
These districts represent about 105,000 students according to KSBA.
The Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Children said there are a "high number of flu cases across Kentucky" and listed some ways to keep kids healthy in a recent tweet.
- Have kids stay home if they're sick
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if there's no soap and water available
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or your elbow if there aren't tissues available
- Get kids vaccinated for flu and COVID-19, including boosters
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
OTHER RELATED STORIES ON WHAS11.COM
- In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
- 'They're our children': Beshear pushes education priorities amid poor test scores
- 'They're born without shoes': School report card highlights funding disparities across JCPS, teachers say
- FOCUS | Bus driver shortage affecting most of Kentuckiana
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.