Experts say flu season will be earlier than expected

In just a week there has been a 6 percent increase of flu positivity, going from a 4 percent positivity rate to now 10 percent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors are already seeing an increase of flu cases and it appears our flu season will be earlier than previous years.

Experts say the best time to get a flu shot is now!

After wearing masks for more than 2 years, and being told to thoroughly wash hands during the pandemic, Dr. Paul Schultz, an infectious disease specialist, says those precautions are starting to fade away and now - there is an increase in flu cases.

"The concern is because we're not doing that like we did in 2020 and 2021 that we may have a more severe flu season here this season," said Schulz.

Emily Beckman is a nurse practitioner at Norton Healthcare and has already seen more patients with the flu.

"A patient that came in and saw one of my colleagues had a high fever, feels like she got hit by a train, body aches. Nothing, just didn't feel great," Beckman said.

Doctors say there really isn't a lot they can do for the flu.

"We really don't have much in the way of treatments for influenza, so if you get severe influenza there's really not much that we can do other than provide supportive care," said Schulz.

Experts say they highly recommend getting a flu shot especially before Thanksgiving and holidays with any large gatherings.

"As soon as you can go out and get that vaccine because you do want to protect yourself and your family members," Beckman said at a news conference.

These cases of influenza have made it even harder to differentiate between COVID-19 and the regular flu.

Beckman says there is not one defining characteristic as symptoms can be exactly the same.

"When you come to a Norton facility we actually test a PCR test that test[s] you for flu and COVID at the same time," said Beckman.

Doctors say patients can get the flu shot and a COVID booster at the same time.

