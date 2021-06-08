What you need to know for June 8, 2021

Here are some top stories for Tuesday.

Here are some top stories for June 8, 2021.

"There's a lot we can do better."

More than 200 animals in Kentucky have been rescued from deplorable conditions within the last two months. However, animal advocates fear that these cases just represent a fraction of the abuse happening in the Commonwealth.

Mychell Lawson, the founder and president of Kentucky Animal Action (KAA), said she believes the expense of animal cruelty cases leads county officials to look the other way, even when the lives of hundreds of animals are on the line.

Advocates are currently working on a piece of legislation to put the expenses that would normally fall on taxpayers on the accused offender.

Amazon's internet-sharing feature launches today

Amazon’s Sidewalk feature is launching today and if you don’t want to participate, you’ll need to opt-out.

Amazon says it will use a very small portion of your internet bandwidth to extend the reliability of its devices like Ring and Echo. If your neighbor’s internet goes down, their devices can connect to your internet connection to keep them operational.

The company says there are several layers of security to protect your personal info, but you can disable Sidewalk’s access through your Alexa or Ring app.

It's back!

Jeffersontown’s Gaslight Festival is returning for 2021! This year’s festival will take place from Sept. 12 through 19.

Events include a car show, golf scramble, 5K race and a balloon glow. You can see a full list of events here.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

