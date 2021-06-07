Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival returns in September

Officials are looking forward to the 52nd annual event after the pandemic forced many of the events to go virtual last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 5th largest festival in the region is making a return for its 52nd year after COVID-19 disrupted plans in 2020.

Jeffersontown’s Gaslight Festival will take place on Sept. 17 through Sept. 19.

Taking place in Gaslight Square, the festival has grown into an 8-day event featuring a motorcycle rally, car show, golf scramble, 5K race, parade, balloon glow, children’s playground and more.

Many of the events last year were held virtually because of the pandemic.

More than 200,000 visit Jeffersontown for the time-honored tradition.

