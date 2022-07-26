‘Good news for tenants’: Judge’s ruling allows select college students to remain at Louisville apartment complex

Bellamy Louisville tenants with valid leases spanning beyond July 26 can now stay through the terms of their contract, overriding a previous deadline to vacate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, July 26, marks a major win for many college students living at Bellamy Louisville apartments.

According to Legal Aid Society attorney Danny Matlock, a Jefferson County judge granted his request to block a lease cancellation sent to tenants on June 26 -- giving them one month to vacate.

"[It's] good news for our tenants," Matlock said in a statement sent to WHAS11 just after the ruling.

A day prior, Matlock, who is representing dozens of plaintiffs, had filed a motion for an injunction against the student housing complex's mandate.

After mulling a revised order for hours following a hearing Tuesday morning, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to prove Bellamy Louisville left tenants without another feasible option, causing irreparable harm.

"I have clients with children, who are reportedly supposed to be kicked out today with no where to go," Matlock previously said during the hearing. “They didn’t give one of three reasons you need to be evicted or to terminate a lease, which is non-payment, breach of the lease or non-renewal. That situation did not happen, Judge."

For years, Bellamy Louisville has provided housing for many college students, mainly from the University of Louisville. Bellamy management sent the vacate notice to tenants in late June, saying "major construction and renovation" under new ownership had forced them to close their doors.

It's caused frustration and stress for students, who said the short notice leaves hundreds without a suitable alternative.

KeeAjah Boyd told WHAS11 that given the rental market right now, and the fall semester just around the corner, feasible options are slim.

"A lot of student-living apartments are full or don't have any available yet or they're not ready yet, so we have to wait," she said. "Do y'all expect us to be homeless on the streets for those few days until we can move in? What are we supposed to do? I've been nervous, [with] anxiety attack after anxiety attack."

While the judge's ruling brings relief for many students, the complex suggests the majority won't be affected. In a statement, Bellamy management said renovations are long overdue and that more than 90% of tenants had leases ending in July anyway.

Boyd falls in that majority, but on Tuesday morning, she said that doesn't make the quick turnaround any less stressful. She said she was getting ready to renew her lease more than a month ago, when she got the email.

Bellamy officials said they're providing student re-housing assistance, connecting tenants with other complexes. But students said other options are either too expensive or unavailable with fall semester fast approaching.

No legal counsel representing Bellamy Louisville showed up to the hearing for the injunction request on Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the complex said they're still working on a response to the judge's ruling itself.

