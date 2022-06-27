Apartment complex near UofL to close in July leaves tenants frustrated

Students are sharing their frustration after being told they would have to pack up by the end of July due to renovations under new ownership.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at an off-campus apartment complex said they were shocked to learn their complex is closing in just a few weeks.

The Bellamy Apartments, off 7th Street in the Algonquin neighborhood, isn’t affiliated with the University of Louisville but markets itself towards students.

Residents shared an email with WHAS11 News which informed them they wouldn’t be able to stay past July 26. It said the complex would be going through a renovation under new ownership.

Nicholas Mangione said he’s frustrated about the timing of the notice.

"It's kind of like a spit in the face- you would think that companies would- if they're going to change ownership- they would at least give you six months or a year to find your way out. They're not doing that. This is a literal months’ notice. And people have to scramble to try to find something to do," he said.

WHAS11 News reached out to Caliber Living, the company listed on the email, but have not heard back.

