More neighbors excited to move back home to Beecher Terrace after years of construction

Officials and neighbors held a grand opening for phase three of Beecher Terrace apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials and neighbors celebrated the grand opening of phase three Of Beecher Terrace apartments Thursday.

Phase three offers 185 multi-family units, community spaces and a swimming pool, which cost $49 million.

"This is a commitment to our community that not only will we have fairness, but we will have the reality of fairness and not just words," Sen. Gerald Neal said.

The former 80-year-old Beecher Terrace was demolished in 2018, requiring anyone living in the apartments to temporarily leave their homes.

Beecher Terrace had a reputation of violence and crime, but Deenen Christian said she sees a big difference since moving back.

"In this new community, we haven't had any crime issues thus far," she said. "We know crime is all over the world. We're trying to keep our neighborhood crime free."

Brecie Turner said being able to walk into her new home was worth the wait.

"When they give you that call, 'hey it's time to come back in,' it just sets like a firework inside you," she said. "Then you come to this beautiful place with this beautiful background and just hope to keep it that way so it doesn't return to old Beecher."

The redevelopment of the fourth and final phase will begin in 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.