Could JCPS magnet students see transportation changes next year? Here's what we know.

Dr. Marty Pollio shared four different transportation scenarios on what transportation could look like heading into the future.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district is making progress on improving transportation this year.

About 7,500 no-show bus stops have been removed, and 11 new bus drivers will be out on the road by then end of September while six bus drivers will be starting their CDL training this week.

However, much of the focus is on the future of transportation within Jefferson County Public Schools.

"I just think the community needs to know that you know the days of all students being transported to all schools is at the end of that road," Pollio said.

Pollio shared four transportation considerations during a board meeting Tuesday night.

Option one transporting all magnet and traditional students via magnet hubs. Those would be locations in the community where families would drop off their students to get on the bus.

"Traditional parents in the east end – I think a lot of people are excited about the hub idea as opposed to just losing transportation, which they know is also on the table."

Two other options would only transport free and reduced lunch students at magnet and traditional schools. The fourth option eliminates transportation to all magnet/traditional students, but a final decision would not be made for several months.

"Have a month or two, six to eight weeks of communication with the community and vote late February early March," Pollio said.

Behavioral issues on the buses were also up for discussion.

A parent in attendance explained how her child was beaten and held at gun point when getting off at the wrong bus stop.

"Are [you all] keeping the same data for the parents who call and talk about their students being hurt in JCPS or on the bus stops," she said.

Pollio said the district loses about 75 to 100 drivers a year. Linda Duncan, who represents District 5, believes it is time to address the issue and ask why drivers are leaving.

"If it is behavior, what can we do to stop this from driving our drivers away?" she asked.

Sarah McIntosh said she also hears about violent behavior on the bus from drivers and students.

"I just want to echo that that is the number one thing that I hear about from staff members parents bus drivers other students," the District 7 board member asked.

They all agreed input from everyone involved will be important moving forward with any changes.

The board also approved the stipend for pre-school parents during the meeting.

It's $5 a day for parents and guardians who don't use the school buses.

Parents must sign up to get the payments, which will be at least $25 a week.

