JCPS introduces top security administrator during board meeting

Meet the new Executive Administrator of Security and Investigations, Todd Kessinger.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Tuesday afternoon's board meeting, the Jefferson County Public School Board introduced it's new top security administrator.

Todd Kessinger is the district's new executive administrator of Security and Investigations. He is a retired Louisville firefighter and Louisville Metro Police major.

Currently, JCPS has 10 security monitors, 10 sworn officers and 14 school safety officers.

While six recruits were recently reported in the pipeline, JCPS said there are still several vacancies.

When Kessinger was asked how quickly those vacancies can be filled, and he said he hates "to put a timeline on it."

"We want to bring in the first group, we want to get them equipped, we want to get them trained and get them out on the streets," he said. "And then we also just don't want to just hire, we want to find the right people for the job. So, I hate to put a timeline on it. I think we could fill it pretty quickly."

JCPS planned to start installing the first phase of weapon detectors in October, with high schools getting them first.

To take a look at current openings, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.