No transportation hiccups reported after JCPS Early Childhood program returns to classes with limited busing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being delayed for a little more than a month, JCPS pre-school students are now back in class.

Bus rides were only available to special education students on the first day between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to meet the district’s transportation needs.

“[The] first day of school was okay. I got him to school, and he did just fine. [There was] a little bit of traffic getting into the school but that’s kind of normal,” parent Eric Broadwater said.

Broadwater’s son Triston attends early childhood at Cochrane Elementary. He dropped off his son at 7:50 a.m. when it opened so he could spend a lot of time at school.

Broadwater said his son rode the bus from school to day care with no problem.

“The bus time is 1:30 p.m. and I’m guessing around 2:30 p.m. is when he got to day care,” he said.

JCPS released a statement after the first day of early childhood classes.

“Our Early Childhood teachers and staff couldn’t have been happier to see children back in their classrooms today. The bus transportation went smoothly. This morning, all bused children arrived at our centers on time or shortly after and this afternoon all children were home within an hour of leaving school.”

Broadwater is happy his son is having the needed social interaction with other children his age.

“To have him back in school is a great thing because now he actually has the chance to actually get in there, get his therapies, speech therapy, [and] occupational therapy,” he said.

On Sept. 15, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced the JCPS Board was working on a stipend for families of Early Childhood students who can carpool their students to and from school. They will vote on that payment during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“It definitely helps. It will definitely help getting him to school and kind of make up for the time lost at work,” Broadwater said.

Broadwater has fears Triston’s drop off times will be delayed on Oct. 9 when more students start riding the bus.

“I mean I think it’s possible it could be some hiccups in the system.”

