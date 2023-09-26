JCPS Board approves 2023-24 calendar changes following transportation chaos

The Board approved the updated calendar which they said maintains all required student and employee days without lengthening the year despite those August closures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a rocky start to the school year with transportation issues and unexpected closures, the JCPS Board as approved changes to the 2023-24 calendar.

The Board approved the updated calendar Tuesday night which they said maintains all required student and employee days without lengthening the year despite those closures in August.

They forgave four days that will not have to be made up but changed Nov. 6, 2023 and Jan. 8, 2024 to regular school days. Those days were originally reserved for professional development and in-service days.

The chaos on the first day caused students to arrive home late, forcing the district to reevaluate their transportation plan. Schools were closed on Aug. 10, 11 and Aug. 14 through Aug. 17 for K-12 students with an additional day on Aug. 18 for high school students.

The last day for JCPS students is currently May 24, 2024.

