'Needs to respect the dead': Lankford Funeral Home owner expected to change plea

Dozens of decomposing bodies and cremated remains were found inside Randy Lankford's funeral home last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families involved in the Lankford Funeral Home case out of Jeffersonville packed the courtroom Friday as Randy Lankford was expected to change his plea.

Dozens of decomposing bodies and cremated remains were found inside his funeral home last year.

Lankford faces numerous charges including negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The community expected to hear his plea change Friday morning, but that didn't happen because the judge over the case is sick.

Lankford faces 12 years if convicted but most of it would be spent on probation.

Cynthia Lorey Coke said she was told her daughter's body had been cremated for weeks before officers found her decomposing inside Lankford's business.

She said she would not accept an apology "because he's not sorry, he's a sick demented individual who needs to be punished way more than he's getting."

"He needs to be in prison I think. That's people's lives; no he didn't kill them but he needs to respect the dead. How would he feel if that was his family? He wouldn't treat his family like that, it's because he didn't care."

Several families have filed lawsuits against the funeral home and Lankford including Nicole Lorey's family.

Lankford will be back in court next Friday where they expect him to change his plea.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.