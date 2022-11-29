'Moving 35 miles north won't make a difference': Lankford defense requests to move civil case out of Jeffersonville

Randy Lankford's attorney says the publicity surrounding the case in Clark County could skew a jury's opinion.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Lankford Funeral Home owner appeared in court Tuesday in hopes to get his civil case moved out of Clark County.

Several families sued owner Randy Lankford after numerous bodies were found decomposing at his funeral home earlier this year.

Lankford's defense attorney asked to move the case to Scott County so he can have a better chance at a fair trial. He said the publicity surrounding this case could skew a jury's opinion.

However, prosecutors argued that media attention isn't a good enough reason to change venues. Attorney Larry Wilder also said switching to a nearby county won't make a difference.

"Moving 35 miles north won't make a difference. Moving 3,500 miles east or west likely won't make a difference either because again, we live in a world that is flat." Wilder said. "It's flat because we know from one edge to another what's going on at all times. And that's just the nature of the news, the nature of the internet, and the nature of the way we share information."

Lankford's attorneys were unable to talk after Tuesday's hearing. The judge said he will review both sides and announce his decision soon.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.