Family files lawsuit against Lankford Funeral Home, owner

The lawsuit alleges employees at the funeral home accepted the full payment for Jennie Chiba’s death preparations and later picked up her remains.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the Jeffersonville funeral home owner after dozens of decomposing bodies and cremated remains were found earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, Ichiro Vance called Lankford Funeral Home for death preparations for his mother, Jennie Chiba, who died in March.

In July, police discovered more than 30 bodies in various stages of decomposition and the cremated remains of 17 people.

The lawsuit alleges employees at the funeral home accepted the full payment for Chiba’s death preparations and picked up her remains to take back to the funeral home.

Vance says the funeral home failed to communicate with him about his mother’s remains and he doesn’t know where her body is right now.

Randy Lankford, the funeral home's owner, has been charged with negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act and a statutory violation.

