Lankford Funeral Home owner faces criminal charges, prosecutor says families 'have expressed deep distress'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of the southern Indiana funeral home, where 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremated remains were found, is facing criminal charges.

Lankford Funeral Home's Randy Lankford has been charged with three counts of theft.

Investigators said a tip led them to the funeral home in July, where they smelled an extreme stage of decomposition from the outside of the bodies, which they described as "horrendous."

Court documents detail how the investigators found the bodies in body bags throughout the funeral home.

Investigators added families were given remains that were incorrectly labeled and belonged to other families.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he wants to "get some measure of justice" for the families.

“They’ve been in contact with the police department, with my office, and have expressed deep distress," he said. "To the extent that I’m allowed to do it under Indiana law, I’m going to work to get justice for these victims so they can move forward."

Mull said he intends to file additional charges in this case as the investigation continues.

