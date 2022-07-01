JPD: Jeffersonville Police, other agencies secure funeral home

Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker says police secured Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center located in the 3100 block of Middle Road Friday.

Multiple Indiana agencies have secured a funeral home in southern Indiana an official says.

Jeffersonville Police (JPD) Maj. Isaac Parker says JPD secured Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center located in the 3100 block of Middle Road Friday.

Parker says JPD is working with Clark County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Clark County Coroner's Office, Clark County Emergency Management, Clark County Health Department, Clark County Prosecutor's Office and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Parker says it is an active and ongoing investigation.

No other information is available.

