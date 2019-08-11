LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Giving honor to the men and women who serve shouldn’t be something we only do once a year. Veterans often struggle when they come home, and there are organizations that can help them.

However, most of these organizations run on donations. So, if we don’t contribute, they run the risk of not being able to help in a veteran’s moment of need.

Here are some ways you can help.

Do something

Week of Valor

Louisville’s Week of Valor isn’t over yet and this weekend is packed with events. On Friday, you can participate in a clean-up around the Unity Home or experience the story of a prisoner of war at the Kentucky Opera. The Humana Top-Flight Stair Climb and the March of Valor take place on Saturday and Sunday is filled with programs to celebrate our local veterans. Find more details about these events here.

Cemeteries

Not all of our veterans are still with us, but we can still honor them. Flags 4 Vets will place 7,500 flags on the graves of veterans at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Here are some other local cemeteries where veterans are laid to rest:

Veterans Memorial Park – Jeffersonville, IN

New Albany National Cemetery – New Albany, IN

Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery – Madison, IN

Zachary Taylor National Cemetery – Louisville, KY

WATCH "COMING HOME":

Donate

Here are some national and location organizations where you can donate your money or time as a volunteer. Click on each name to learn more about the organization.

If you are a veteran in need of assistance, we have a list of resources for you as well.

MORE COMING HOME:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.