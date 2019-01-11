LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homelessness, employment, mental health – these are all struggles veterans face when they return from the battlefield. There are thousands of organizations and programs available, but veterans have to reach out for help first.

“There are organizations out there to help you. But if you don’t call or if you don’t know who to call, that’s the problem we have with today’s issues,” said Jeff Walton. Walton was part of the Marine Corp from 1991 to 1995 before he went into the Army National Guard.

We have compiled a list of national and local resources for veterans to make the process of finding help a little easier. This list is not exhaustive, but we hope that it will be helpful for the ones who need it. To learn more about a particular service, click on the name of the organization.

If you need to talk to someone, you can call the VA Crisis Hotline at any time. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

National Resources

Mental Health

Mission 22

Mission 22 is a non-profit that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. The organization offers a variety of veteran programs and community events.

Hope for the Warriors

Hope for the Warriors provides a full cycle of care to restore self, family, and hope to post-9/11 service members, their families, and families of the fallen.

Stop Soldier Suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide works 1-on-1 with troops, veterans, and military family members to help navigate the maze of services, programs, and assistance available. The team works to identify each individual’s specific needs, find the right resources to meet those needs, and provide continued support and personalized case management for 24 months.

Save A Warrior

Save A Warrior provides an alternative, warrior-led, holistic service that equips veterans, military personnel, police, firefighters and other first responders with a community of support and effective techniques to overcome the symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideations.

Give An Hour

Give an Hour provides care and support for those who otherwise might not receive it by harnessing the skill, expertise and generosity of volunteer mental health professionals across the country.

Employment

Department of Veterans Affairs Employment Center

DAV Employment Resources

DAV is committed to ensuring that the men and women who stood up for America have the tools, resources and opportunities they need to competitively enter the job market and secure meaningful employment through job fairs and hiring guides.

Transition Assistance Online Code to Civilian Occupations Translator

Use the translator tool to convert your MOS/AFSC/Ratings code to a civilian occupation.

Hire A Hero

Hire A Hero allows you to upload your resume and search for military-friendly jobs in your area.

Housing

Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals

VAREP is a non-profit and HUD-approved housing counseling organization dedicated to increasing sustainable homeownership, financial-literacy education, VA loan awareness, and economic opportunity for the active-military and veteran communities.

Homes for Heroes

Homes for Heroes is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists; committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home.

The organization connects veterans with local specialists who can answer specific real estate and/or mortgage questions, and provide helpful tips.

Additional Resources

Team RWB

The goal of Team RWB is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity. There are community chapters in Louisville and Indiana.

K9 Warriors

K9 Warriors is the nation's largest provider of service dogs for disabled American veterans. The non-profit rescues dogs and trains them to become service dogs for veterans.

Kentucky Resources

Kentucky VA locations



Department of Housing and Development – Housing resources organized by county

Volunteers of America Supportive Services for Veteran Families

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) promotes housing stability among very low-income veteran families who reside in or are transitioning to permanent housing.

The Healing Place

The Healing Place provides food, shelter, clothing, and recovery programs to nearly 1,000 individuals at no cost every day. The Healing Place unveiled an expanded men's facility, including beds for homeless and addicted veterans, in March of 2019.

Community programs

Veterans Club Kentucky

The primary mission of Veterans Club Kentucky is to forge strong bonds amongst the veteran community through equine therapy, community events, veteran outreach, and career transition.

Active Heroes

Active Heroes provides community events, seminars, peer mentors, business partners, and resources in every state. The organization has a military family retreat center and military family community center in Kentucky.

Kentucky Wounded Heroes

Kentucky Wounded Heroes aims to honor and empower the emotional wellness of injured service members and first responders through outdoor activities, programs, and services that enable them to reconnect to nature’s healing properties.

Dancing Well

Dancing Well: The Soldier Project brings the healing power of music, dance, and community to veterans and families coping with post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injury.

Honor Flight Bluegrass

Honor Flight Bluegrass sole mission is to fly veterans to Washington, DC to visit their respective memorials and reflect upon their service, sacrifices, and memories.

Indiana Resources

Indiana VA locations

Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs

Liberty Place

Liberty Place provides a place to come home to for veterans. The residential facility includes sixteen private furnished bedrooms and staff onsite to assist with active daily living and medication administration.

INVETS

INVETS serves as a resource for veterans, offering information about high-wage, high-demand jobs in Indiana, the skills required for employment, and life in the communities where those jobs are located.

HVAF of Indiana

HVAF provides housing and re-integration services for homeless veterans and programs to prevent at-risk veterans from becoming homeless.

