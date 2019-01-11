LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, the city of Louisville arranges a week of events to celebrate and support our local veterans known as the Week of Valor. This year's Week of Valor is set for November 2-13.

Mayor Greg Fischer organized this year's events, which include a push-up challenge, a 5K, a day at Churchill Downs, and several celebrations.

As part of our Coming Home series, we are encouraging everyone to choose at least one event to attend or support to show appreciation to our local veterans. A map of all of the events is embedded below the list so you can find the event happening closest to you.

2019 Week of Valor Events

Saturday, November 2

22 Push-Up Challenge

Sponsor : SMVF Taskforce

: SMVF Taskforce Location : North Lawn, Waterfront Park (129 River Road)

: North Lawn, Waterfront Park (129 River Road) Time : 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : The SMVF (Service members, veterans, and their families) Taskforce will hold the 3rd Annual 22 Push-Up Challenge to bring awareness to military suicide. The Taskforce will challenge the community to do 22 push-ups in remembrance of the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. The challenge will take place during the Out of Darkness walk at Riverfront Park.

: The SMVF (Service members, veterans, and their families) Taskforce will hold the 3rd Annual 22 Push-Up Challenge to bring awareness to military suicide. The Taskforce will challenge the community to do 22 push-ups in remembrance of the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. The challenge will take place during the Out of Darkness walk at Riverfront Park. More information : Sarah Jemison: (502) 589-8600 or sarah.jemison@centerstone.org

: Sarah Jemison: (502) 589-8600 or sarah.jemison@centerstone.org Website: centerstoneky.org

Veterans Appreciation Day

Sponsor : BeeHive Memory Care

: BeeHive Memory Care Location : 880 Smyrna Parkway

: 880 Smyrna Parkway Time : 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : The program will honor all military veterans living at the BeeHive Memory Care Home. JROTC cadets and community guests will also attend.

: The program will honor all military veterans living at the BeeHive Memory Care Home. JROTC cadets and community guests will also attend. More information: Bob DeVore Jr.: (502) 619-8877; (502) 966-6129 or superdevore7@yahoo.com

Monday, November 4

2019 Kentucky Veteran Of the Year Banquet

Sponsor : Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana

: Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana Location : The Jeffersonian (10617 Taylorsville Road)

: The Jeffersonian (10617 Taylorsville Road) Time : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost : Free, but registration is required

: Free, but registration is required Event Info : The Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana presents the 6th annual Kentucky Veteran of the Year Banquet. The event will feature food, entertainment, and notable speakers.

: The Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana presents the 6th annual Kentucky Veteran of the Year Banquet. The event will feature food, entertainment, and notable speakers. More information : Donald Bow: (502) 907-1536 or dbow@efky.org

: Donald Bow: (502) 907-1536 or dbow@efky.org Website: kentuckyveteransoftheyear.org

Tuesday, November 5

Free Business Ownership Workshop (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Sponsor : U.S. Small Business Administration Kentucky District

: U.S. Small Business Administration Kentucky District Location : Building 1378, Graham Hall, Fort Knox, KY

: Building 1378, Graham Hall, Fort Knox, KY Time : 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event Info : This two-day workshop is aimed at helping veterans and eligible military members learn how to start their own small businesses. You must attend both days of the workshop.

: This two-day workshop is aimed at helping veterans and eligible military members learn how to start their own small businesses. You must attend both days of the workshop. More information : Tommie Causey: (502) 582-5588 ext. 237 or tommie.causey@sba.gov

: Tommie Causey: (502) 582-5588 ext. 237 or tommie.causey@sba.gov Register: https://sbavets.force.com/s/login/SelfRegister

Military Veteran Housing Certification

Sponsor : Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP)

: Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) Location : Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (295 North Hubbards Lane)

: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (295 North Hubbards Lane) Time : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost : $99

: $99 Event Info : The Military Veteran Housing Certification is designed for a comprehensive understanding fo the Department of Veterans Affairs Home Loan Guarantee Program. Attendees will be encouraged to embrace the VA loan program.

: The Military Veteran Housing Certification is designed for a comprehensive understanding fo the Department of Veterans Affairs Home Loan Guarantee Program. Attendees will be encouraged to embrace the VA loan program. More information: John Miller (502) 779-0944 or louisville@varep.net

Thursday, November 7

Veterans Day Celebration

Sponsor : Engelhard Elementary

: Engelhard Elementary Location : Engelhard Elementary (1004 South First Street)

: Engelhard Elementary (1004 South First Street) Time : 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Engelhard Elementary will host a schoolwide assembly and reception to honor veterans for their service. All military veterans and service members are invited.

: Engelhard Elementary will host a schoolwide assembly and reception to honor veterans for their service. All military veterans and service members are invited. More information: RSVP at (502) 485-8246

WWII Army Veterans' Inaugural Art Exhibit

Sponsor : Robley Rex VA Medical Center

: Robley Rex VA Medical Center Location : 800 Zorn Avenue

: 800 Zorn Avenue Time : 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Over 100 pencil sketches done by 94-year-old WWII Veteran Robert Enders will be on display. His sketches include a variety of subjects, including historical figures and Hollywood stars. Mr. Enders is a patient in the Robley Rex VAMC Home-Based Primary Care program.

: Over 100 pencil sketches done by 94-year-old WWII Veteran Robert Enders will be on display. His sketches include a variety of subjects, including historical figures and Hollywood stars. Mr. Enders is a patient in the Robley Rex VAMC Home-Based Primary Care program. More information: Judy Williams: (502) 287-5502 or judy.williams@va.gov

Be At Ease

Sponsor : Dogs Helping Heroes

: Dogs Helping Heroes Location : Mellwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Avenue)

: Mellwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Avenue) Time : 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost : $30

: $30 Event Info : Dogs Helping Heroes is hosting the 3rd annual "Be At Ease" event. The organization gifts specially trained and certified service dogs to wounded first responders, veterans, and Gold Star families. The event will feature local artists and a chance to meet some Hero Teams. Food and drinks will be available as well.

: Dogs Helping Heroes is hosting the 3rd annual "Be At Ease" event. The organization gifts specially trained and certified service dogs to wounded first responders, veterans, and Gold Star families. The event will feature local artists and a chance to meet some Hero Teams. Food and drinks will be available as well. More information : Adressa Collard: (812) 329-0244 or adressa@dogshelpingheroes.org

: Adressa Collard: (812) 329-0244 or adressa@dogshelpingheroes.org Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-at-ease-tickets-66057071479

Friday, November 8

Fall Clean-Up

Sponsor : Volunteers of America Mid-States

: Volunteers of America Mid-States Location : Unity Home (1321 South Preston Street)

: Unity Home (1321 South Preston Street) Time : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : This is a volunteer opportunity to help with general repairs and clean-up around the Unity Home, which houses veterans and their families.

: This is a volunteer opportunity to help with general repairs and clean-up around the Unity Home, which houses veterans and their families. More information: Michelle West: (502) 815-2907 or michellew@voamid.org

Women Veterans Town Hall

Sponsor : Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs

: Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Location : Bellarmine University

: Bellarmine University Time : 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Event Info : The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Women Veterans Town Hall to provide insight on important issues for female veterans.

: The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Women Veterans Town Hall to provide insight on important issues for female veterans. More information: April Brown: (502) 782-5735 or april.brown@ky.gov

Glory Denied

Sponsor : Kentucky Opera

: Kentucky Opera Location : Brown Theatre (315 W. Broadway)

: Brown Theatre (315 W. Broadway) Time : 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost : Tickets start at $20

: Tickets start at $20 Event Info : This present-day opera follows the saga of Jim Thompson, America's longest-held prisoner of war. There will be two showings: Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m.

: This present-day opera follows the saga of Jim Thompson, America's longest-held prisoner of war. There will be two showings: Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. More information : Aubrey Baker: (502) 584-7938 or aubrey_baker@kyopera.org

: Aubrey Baker: (502) 584-7938 or aubrey_baker@kyopera.org Tickets: http://www.kentuckycenter.org/all-shows/glory-denied

Saturday, November 9

Humana Top-Flight Stair Climb

Sponsor : Honor Flight Bluegrass

: Honor Flight Bluegrass Location : Humana Tower

: Humana Tower Time : 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost : Free, but donations are encouraged

: Free, but donations are encouraged Event Info : Individuals and teams can climb 25 stories or participate as a relay team to benefit Honor Flight Bluegrass.

: Individuals and teams can climb 25 stories or participate as a relay team to benefit Honor Flight Bluegrass. More information: Jeff Thoke: (502) 645-5421 or jthoke@yahoo.com

Take the Hill 5K

Sponsor : The Order of the Purple Heart

: The Order of the Purple Heart Location : Cherokee Park

: Cherokee Park Time : 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost : $35

: $35 Event Info : The race is inspired by the efforts of the U.S. Armed Forces and honors those service members. All participants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt as well as a participant's medal.

: The race is inspired by the efforts of the U.S. Armed Forces and honors those service members. All participants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt as well as a participant's medal. More information : Justin Edel: (504) 310-5673 or justinedell13@gmail.com

: Justin Edel: (504) 310-5673 or justinedell13@gmail.com Register: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/TaketheHill5K

March of Valor

Sponsor : USA Cares

: USA Cares Location : Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park

: Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park Time : 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost : Minimum $5 donation to participate

: Minimum $5 donation to participate Event Info : Walk, ruck, or roll to raise awareness for veterans and military families struggling at home and abroad. All proceeds will assist military families in crisis.

: Walk, ruck, or roll to raise awareness for veterans and military families struggling at home and abroad. All proceeds will assist military families in crisis. More information: Cory Speicher: (270) 872-4422 or cory@usacares.org

5th Annual Veterans Wellness Expo + Run/Walk

Sponsor : Robley Rex VA Medical Center

: Robley Rex VA Medical Center Location : 800 Zorn Avenue, Room E005

: 800 Zorn Avenue, Room E005 Time : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event Info : The expo will feature both VA and community partners who offer holistic health promotion. This year, a run/walk on campus has been added.

: The expo will feature both VA and community partners who offer holistic health promotion. This year, a run/walk on campus has been added. More information: Patti Weiter (502) 419-4912 or patricia.weiter@va.gov

Rock Painting for Veterans

Sponsor : Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville

: Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville Location : American Legion Post #244 (3408 College Drive)

: American Legion Post #244 (3408 College Drive) Time : 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Gather to paint rocks for veterans at the Robley Rex VA Hospital. #LouisvilleRocks will provide the supplies.

: Gather to paint rocks for veterans at the Robley Rex VA Hospital. #LouisvilleRocks will provide the supplies. More information: Linette Hatfield: (502) 500-7310 or linette.hatfield@teamrwb.org

Sunday, November 10

Veterans Breakfast

Sponsor : Churchill Downs VFW Post 2921

: Churchill Downs VFW Post 2921 Location : VFW Post 2921 (2902 7th Street Road)

: VFW Post 2921 (2902 7th Street Road) Time : 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost : Free for Marine Corps veterans, $2 for all other veterans, and $5 for non-veterans

: Free for Marine Corps veterans, $2 for all other veterans, and $5 for non-veterans Event Info : Veterans and military personnel are invited for breakfast.

: Veterans and military personnel are invited for breakfast. More information: John Wingfield: (502) 381-1612 or cbt91e@yahoo.com

Clean Sweep Ruck

Sponsor : Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville

: Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville Location : Kentucky Highway 10913 KY-1447

: Kentucky Highway 10913 KY-1447 Time : 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Team RWB Louisville will gather to clean up trash and debris along the side of the road. Warning signs, trash bags, and reflective vests will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own work gloves. Wearing a rucksack or backpack is optional.

: Team RWB Louisville will gather to clean up trash and debris along the side of the road. Warning signs, trash bags, and reflective vests will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own work gloves. Wearing a rucksack or backpack is optional. More information: Richard Rush: (812) 987-7874 or richard.rush@teamrwb.org

Military and Veterans Appreciation Day at the Races

Sponsor : Churchill Downs

: Churchill Downs Location : 700 Central Avenue

: 700 Central Avenue Time : 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost : General admission is free; tickets for Millionaires Row will be $29 with military ID

: General admission is free; tickets for Millionaires Row will be $29 with military ID Event Info : Churchill Downs is honoring all veterans and active-duty military personnel by providing a Day at the Races.

: Churchill Downs is honoring all veterans and active-duty military personnel by providing a Day at the Races. More information: Patty Frazier: (502) 636-4400 or patty.frazier@kyderby.com

Meet the Therapy Horses

Sponsor : Veterans Club

: Veterans Club Location : 375 Normandy Heights Road, Taylorsville, KY

: 375 Normandy Heights Road, Taylorsville, KY Time : 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Learn more about the Veterans Club Equine Therapy Program and how effective horses are in helping to heal the nation's heroes.

: Learn more about the Veterans Club Equine Therapy Program and how effective horses are in helping to heal the nation's heroes. More information: Jeremy Harrell: (502) 310-2303 or louisville.veterans@gmail.com

Yoga with Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville

Sponsor : Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville

: Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville Location : Infinite Bliss Yoga (1507 Bardstown Road)

: Infinite Bliss Yoga (1507 Bardstown Road) Time : 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Team RWB is hosting a beginner-friendly yoga class led by Laura Johnson at Infinite Bliss Yoga. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat, but there are some that can be borrowed.

: Team RWB is hosting a beginner-friendly yoga class led by Laura Johnson at Infinite Bliss Yoga. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat, but there are some that can be borrowed. More information: Linette Hatfield: (502) 500-7310 or linette.hatfield@teamrwb.org

Veterans Day Observed

Sponsor : American Legion G.I. Joe Post #244

: American Legion G.I. Joe Post #244 Location : Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park

: Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park Time : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Veterans, active-duty military and the general public are invited to the 24th Annual Veterans Day Program. During inclement weather, the program will be inside the Jeffersonian.

: Veterans, active-duty military and the general public are invited to the 24th Annual Veterans Day Program. During inclement weather, the program will be inside the Jeffersonian. More information: John Wright: (502) 548-3143

Monday, November 11

Veterans Day Observance Program

Sponsor : Churchill Downs VFW Post 2921

: Churchill Downs VFW Post 2921 Location : VFW Post 2921 (2902 7th Street Road)

: VFW Post 2921 (2902 7th Street Road) Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : The program will celebrate and commemorate our military veterans.

: The program will celebrate and commemorate our military veterans. More information: Past Post Commander John Wingfield: (502) 381-1612 or cbt91e@yahoo.com

9th Annual Veterans Day Parade

Location : Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th Street

: Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th Street Time : 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : The 9th Annual Veterans Parade is the official Veterans Day event for Louisville. Grand Marshall's for this year's parade will honor the men and women who served during World War II.

: The 9th Annual Veterans Parade is the official Veterans Day event for Louisville. Grand Marshall's for this year's parade will honor the men and women who served during World War II. More information : Treva Brockman: (502) 552-1131 or tpbrockman@gmail.com

: Treva Brockman: (502) 552-1131 or tpbrockman@gmail.com Website: www.louvetparade.com

Waving the Flags Showcase

Sponsor : National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. (NABVETS)

: National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. (NABVETS) Location : Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.) Time : 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Waving the Flags showcase is a multi-service event to celebrate and promote patriotism in the community.

: Waving the Flags showcase is a multi-service event to celebrate and promote patriotism in the community. More information: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones: (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com

Veterans Day In-Service

Sponsor : Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

: Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Location : Edison Center, Edison Room 1st Floor (701 West Ormsby Avenue)

: Edison Center, Edison Room 1st Floor (701 West Ormsby Avenue) Time : 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cost : Free for RSVP volunteers

: Free for RSVP volunteers Event Info : This event will honor RSVP volunteers who are veterans and give information about VA benefits and services.

: This event will honor RSVP volunteers who are veterans and give information about VA benefits and services. More information: Bill Clark: (502) 574-7305 or william.clark2@louisvilleky.gov

Wednesday, November 13

Veterans Appreciation Game

Sponsor : Bellarmine University

: Bellarmine University Location : 2001 Newburg Rd.

: 2001 Newburg Rd. Time : 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Event Info : Bellarmine military and veteran students and alumni are invited to attend a pre-game reception with food and drinks and cheer on the Knights as they face Kentucky Wesleyan University.

: Bellarmine military and veteran students and alumni are invited to attend a pre-game reception with food and drinks and cheer on the Knights as they face Kentucky Wesleyan University. More information : Lindsay Gargotto: (502) 272-7027 or lgargotto@bellarmine.edu

: Lindsay Gargotto: (502) 272-7027 or lgargotto@bellarmine.edu RSVP: alumni.bellarmine.edu/veteran

