LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, the city of Louisville arranges a week of events to celebrate and support our local veterans known as the Week of Valor. This year's Week of Valor is set for November 2-13.
Mayor Greg Fischer organized this year's events, which include a push-up challenge, a 5K, a day at Churchill Downs, and several celebrations.
As part of our Coming Home series, we are encouraging everyone to choose at least one event to attend or support to show appreciation to our local veterans. A map of all of the events is embedded below the list so you can find the event happening closest to you.
2019 Week of Valor Events
Saturday, November 2
22 Push-Up Challenge
- Sponsor: SMVF Taskforce
- Location: North Lawn, Waterfront Park (129 River Road)
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: The SMVF (Service members, veterans, and their families) Taskforce will hold the 3rd Annual 22 Push-Up Challenge to bring awareness to military suicide. The Taskforce will challenge the community to do 22 push-ups in remembrance of the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. The challenge will take place during the Out of Darkness walk at Riverfront Park.
- More information: Sarah Jemison: (502) 589-8600 or sarah.jemison@centerstone.org
- Website: centerstoneky.org
Veterans Appreciation Day
- Sponsor: BeeHive Memory Care
- Location: 880 Smyrna Parkway
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: The program will honor all military veterans living at the BeeHive Memory Care Home. JROTC cadets and community guests will also attend.
- More information: Bob DeVore Jr.: (502) 619-8877; (502) 966-6129 or superdevore7@yahoo.com
Monday, November 4
2019 Kentucky Veteran Of the Year Banquet
- Sponsor: Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana
- Location: The Jeffersonian (10617 Taylorsville Road)
- Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cost: Free, but registration is required
- Event Info: The Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana presents the 6th annual Kentucky Veteran of the Year Banquet. The event will feature food, entertainment, and notable speakers.
- More information: Donald Bow: (502) 907-1536 or dbow@efky.org
- Website: kentuckyveteransoftheyear.org
Tuesday, November 5
Free Business Ownership Workshop (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Sponsor: U.S. Small Business Administration Kentucky District
- Location: Building 1378, Graham Hall, Fort Knox, KY
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Event Info: This two-day workshop is aimed at helping veterans and eligible military members learn how to start their own small businesses. You must attend both days of the workshop.
- More information: Tommie Causey: (502) 582-5588 ext. 237 or tommie.causey@sba.gov
- Register: https://sbavets.force.com/s/login/SelfRegister
Military Veteran Housing Certification
- Sponsor: Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP)
- Location: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (295 North Hubbards Lane)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: $99
- Event Info: The Military Veteran Housing Certification is designed for a comprehensive understanding fo the Department of Veterans Affairs Home Loan Guarantee Program. Attendees will be encouraged to embrace the VA loan program.
- More information: John Miller (502) 779-0944 or louisville@varep.net
Thursday, November 7
Veterans Day Celebration
- Sponsor: Engelhard Elementary
- Location: Engelhard Elementary (1004 South First Street)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Engelhard Elementary will host a schoolwide assembly and reception to honor veterans for their service. All military veterans and service members are invited.
- More information: RSVP at (502) 485-8246
WWII Army Veterans' Inaugural Art Exhibit
- Sponsor: Robley Rex VA Medical Center
- Location: 800 Zorn Avenue
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Over 100 pencil sketches done by 94-year-old WWII Veteran Robert Enders will be on display. His sketches include a variety of subjects, including historical figures and Hollywood stars. Mr. Enders is a patient in the Robley Rex VAMC Home-Based Primary Care program.
- More information: Judy Williams: (502) 287-5502 or judy.williams@va.gov
Be At Ease
- Sponsor: Dogs Helping Heroes
- Location: Mellwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Avenue)
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: $30
- Event Info: Dogs Helping Heroes is hosting the 3rd annual "Be At Ease" event. The organization gifts specially trained and certified service dogs to wounded first responders, veterans, and Gold Star families. The event will feature local artists and a chance to meet some Hero Teams. Food and drinks will be available as well.
- More information: Adressa Collard: (812) 329-0244 or adressa@dogshelpingheroes.org
- Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-at-ease-tickets-66057071479
Friday, November 8
Fall Clean-Up
- Sponsor: Volunteers of America Mid-States
- Location: Unity Home (1321 South Preston Street)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: This is a volunteer opportunity to help with general repairs and clean-up around the Unity Home, which houses veterans and their families.
- More information: Michelle West: (502) 815-2907 or michellew@voamid.org
Women Veterans Town Hall
- Sponsor: Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Bellarmine University
- Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Event Info: The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Women Veterans Town Hall to provide insight on important issues for female veterans.
- More information: April Brown: (502) 782-5735 or april.brown@ky.gov
Glory Denied
- Sponsor: Kentucky Opera
- Location: Brown Theatre (315 W. Broadway)
- Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets start at $20
- Event Info: This present-day opera follows the saga of Jim Thompson, America's longest-held prisoner of war. There will be two showings: Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m.
- More information: Aubrey Baker: (502) 584-7938 or aubrey_baker@kyopera.org
- Tickets: http://www.kentuckycenter.org/all-shows/glory-denied
Saturday, November 9
Humana Top-Flight Stair Climb
- Sponsor: Honor Flight Bluegrass
- Location: Humana Tower
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged
- Event Info: Individuals and teams can climb 25 stories or participate as a relay team to benefit Honor Flight Bluegrass.
- More information: Jeff Thoke: (502) 645-5421 or jthoke@yahoo.com
Take the Hill 5K
- Sponsor: The Order of the Purple Heart
- Location: Cherokee Park
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Cost: $35
- Event Info: The race is inspired by the efforts of the U.S. Armed Forces and honors those service members. All participants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt as well as a participant's medal.
- More information: Justin Edel: (504) 310-5673 or justinedell13@gmail.com
- Register: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/TaketheHill5K
March of Valor
- Sponsor: USA Cares
- Location: Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park
- Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Cost: Minimum $5 donation to participate
- Event Info: Walk, ruck, or roll to raise awareness for veterans and military families struggling at home and abroad. All proceeds will assist military families in crisis.
- More information: Cory Speicher: (270) 872-4422 or cory@usacares.org
5th Annual Veterans Wellness Expo + Run/Walk
- Sponsor: Robley Rex VA Medical Center
- Location: 800 Zorn Avenue, Room E005
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Event Info: The expo will feature both VA and community partners who offer holistic health promotion. This year, a run/walk on campus has been added.
- More information: Patti Weiter (502) 419-4912 or patricia.weiter@va.gov
Rock Painting for Veterans
- Sponsor: Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville
- Location: American Legion Post #244 (3408 College Drive)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Gather to paint rocks for veterans at the Robley Rex VA Hospital. #LouisvilleRocks will provide the supplies.
- More information: Linette Hatfield: (502) 500-7310 or linette.hatfield@teamrwb.org
Sunday, November 10
Veterans Breakfast
- Sponsor: Churchill Downs VFW Post 2921
- Location: VFW Post 2921 (2902 7th Street Road)
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free for Marine Corps veterans, $2 for all other veterans, and $5 for non-veterans
- Event Info: Veterans and military personnel are invited for breakfast.
- More information: John Wingfield: (502) 381-1612 or cbt91e@yahoo.com
Clean Sweep Ruck
- Sponsor: Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville
- Location: Kentucky Highway 10913 KY-1447
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Team RWB Louisville will gather to clean up trash and debris along the side of the road. Warning signs, trash bags, and reflective vests will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own work gloves. Wearing a rucksack or backpack is optional.
- More information: Richard Rush: (812) 987-7874 or richard.rush@teamrwb.org
Military and Veterans Appreciation Day at the Races
- Sponsor: Churchill Downs
- Location: 700 Central Avenue
- Time: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Cost: General admission is free; tickets for Millionaires Row will be $29 with military ID
- Event Info: Churchill Downs is honoring all veterans and active-duty military personnel by providing a Day at the Races.
- More information: Patty Frazier: (502) 636-4400 or patty.frazier@kyderby.com
Meet the Therapy Horses
- Sponsor: Veterans Club
- Location: 375 Normandy Heights Road, Taylorsville, KY
- Time: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Learn more about the Veterans Club Equine Therapy Program and how effective horses are in helping to heal the nation's heroes.
- More information: Jeremy Harrell: (502) 310-2303 or louisville.veterans@gmail.com
Yoga with Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville
- Sponsor: Team Red, White, and Blue Louisville
- Location: Infinite Bliss Yoga (1507 Bardstown Road)
- Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Team RWB is hosting a beginner-friendly yoga class led by Laura Johnson at Infinite Bliss Yoga. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat, but there are some that can be borrowed.
- More information: Linette Hatfield: (502) 500-7310 or linette.hatfield@teamrwb.org
Veterans Day Observed
- Sponsor: American Legion G.I. Joe Post #244
- Location: Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Veterans, active-duty military and the general public are invited to the 24th Annual Veterans Day Program. During inclement weather, the program will be inside the Jeffersonian.
- More information: John Wright: (502) 548-3143
Monday, November 11
Veterans Day Observance Program
- Sponsor: Churchill Downs VFW Post 2921
- Location: VFW Post 2921 (2902 7th Street Road)
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: The program will celebrate and commemorate our military veterans.
- More information: Past Post Commander John Wingfield: (502) 381-1612 or cbt91e@yahoo.com
9th Annual Veterans Day Parade
- Location: Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th Street
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: The 9th Annual Veterans Parade is the official Veterans Day event for Louisville. Grand Marshall's for this year's parade will honor the men and women who served during World War II.
- More information: Treva Brockman: (502) 552-1131 or tpbrockman@gmail.com
- Website: www.louvetparade.com
Waving the Flags Showcase
- Sponsor: National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. (NABVETS)
- Location: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.)
- Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Waving the Flags showcase is a multi-service event to celebrate and promote patriotism in the community.
- More information: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones: (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com
Veterans Day In-Service
- Sponsor: Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)
- Location: Edison Center, Edison Room 1st Floor (701 West Ormsby Avenue)
- Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: Free for RSVP volunteers
- Event Info: This event will honor RSVP volunteers who are veterans and give information about VA benefits and services.
- More information: Bill Clark: (502) 574-7305 or william.clark2@louisvilleky.gov
Wednesday, November 13
Veterans Appreciation Game
- Sponsor: Bellarmine University
- Location: 2001 Newburg Rd.
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event Info: Bellarmine military and veteran students and alumni are invited to attend a pre-game reception with food and drinks and cheer on the Knights as they face Kentucky Wesleyan University.
- More information: Lindsay Gargotto: (502) 272-7027 or lgargotto@bellarmine.edu
- RSVP: alumni.bellarmine.edu/veteran
