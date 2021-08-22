'No reason for that': Family speaks out 2 years after deadly Seneca Park crash

Kelly Schulz told her kids not to obsess over the punishment for the man who killed her husband and their father. Instead, she wants to raise awareness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An East Louisville mother of three shares her story, two years after her husband was killed in a drunk driving accident near Seneca Park.

Recently, her family received some closure.

For attorney Kelly Schulz, she told her kids not to obsess over the punishment for the man who killed her husband and their father. Instead, they're working to send a message and keep his memory alive.

"I don't know that there's any way to describe or put together -- having somebody who truly completes every aspect of you," said Kelly Schulz, speaking about her late husband Chris. "Somebody who truly makes you better."

When losing a loved one the way the Schulz family did, you wouldn't blame them for wanting one thing: Justice.

"Being able to close the chapter on that piece," Schulz told WHAS11.

It may surprise you, that hasn't been their priority.

"I never wanted to focus on what he had done to us," Schulz said.

It's been just over two years since 45-year-old Christopher Schulz was struck and killed by a drunk driver in the middle of the day by Seneca Golf Course.

Schulz passing through the crosswalk in a golf cart.

32-year-old Lazaro Pozo Illas driving through in a car, intoxicated twice the legal limit and going more than double the speed limit.

"There's no reason for that, absolutely no reason," Schulz said.

Fast forward to the last several weeks, and Illas has been found guilty of murder, and first-degree assault and wanton endangerment charges -- and a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

"Just to see that there's accountability. The accident shouldn't have happened," Schulz said.

Some relief for Schulz? Yes.

But her end goal? Not quite.

"There shouldn't be any tolerance whatsoever," she said.

Instead Schulz is advocating for awareness that impaired driving of any kind can kill.

Kentucky State Police data shows as of August 21, nearly 400 collisions have happened so far this year where drinking is suspected to have been involved. 14 leading to death.

"Speaking to friends, speaking to teenagers and college-aged kids that I'm around -- and just helping people understand the importance and ramifications," Schulz said.

Schulz is also calling for more protective measures, in areas like where her husband was killed.

"You put [speed] bumps, it's one of the most effective ways. It's not a high cost. You could have flashing lights," Schulz said.

Through the pain, a memorial of photos lining an entire wall inside their home is providing a path to reflect and cherish.

"That we were able to remember Chris, and carry on the traditions and the love," Schulz said.

WHAS 11 asked Schulz what the next steps are for her family. She says there are still some civil cases open, but she is prioritizing her kids. The oldest is starting his freshman year at the University of Kentucky.

