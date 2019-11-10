(WHAS11)-The driver who crashed into a golf cart crash at Seneca Park in August is now facing murder charges and is indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Police arrested 30-year-old Lazaro Pozo Illas of Louisville in august for murder, aggravated DUI, assault, along with other charges.

Illas is suspected of killing 45-year-old Christopher Schulz with a golf cart.

Schulz later died. another man was in the golf cart with him and injured.

An arrest citation from the time showed blood alcohol levels for Illas at twice the legal limit in Kentucky.

