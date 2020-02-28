Great news golf lovers, all 10 Louisville metro-owned golf courses will be open for play beginning March 1.

According to WHAS 11’s Weather Team, temperatures will be in the low 60’s March 1.



“We’re ready and thrilled that all 10 courses will be open for the season,” said Dana Kasler, Director of Louisville Parks and Recreation. “Our team and the PGA pros have been working hard to get the courses in shape over the winter, and it’s going to be a great spring for golfers in Louisville.”

RELATED: Louisville Metro reaches agreement with local golf courses

Shawnee, Crescent Hill, and Bobby Nichols golf courses had been closed for the winter but will re-open on March 1. Charlie Vettiner, Cherokee, Iroquois, Long Run, Seneca, Sun Valley, and Quail Chase golf courses have remained open during the winter with limited hours during inclement weather.

Metro Council designed to will help the city’s 10 courses and now have agreements in place for the next four years with a one-year renewal.

RELATED: City to review bids to manage golf courses



Louisville Parks and Recreation is still seeking independent oversight for Cherokee and Bobby Nichols golf courses. In the meantime, Louisville Parks and Recreation staff will operate those courses. Louisville Parks and Recreation are looking for new golf team members.



Those interested in making a tee time can call the course of their choice, visit the Parks website or download the Louisville Parks and Recreation app.



Yearly passes are also available by visiting the golf desk at the Joe Creason Park administration building, located in Joe Creason Park across from the Louisville Zoo.



Check out Louisville's Golf Courses below:



Bobby Nichols Golf Course, 4301 E. Pages Lane, 502/937-9051 (9 holes) Manager: Louisville Parks and Recreation

Charlie Vettiner Golf Course, 10207 Mary Dell Lane, 502/267-9958 (18 holes) Pro: Patrick Vadden

Cherokee Golf Course, 2501 Alexander Road, 502/458-9450 (9 holes) Manager: Louisville Parks and Recreation

Crescent Hill Golf Course, 3110 Brownsboro Road, 502/896-9193 (9 holes) Pro: George “Moe” Demling

Iroquois Golf Course, 1501 Rundill Road, 502/363-9520 (18 holes) Pro: Greg Basham

Long Run Golf Course, 1605 Flat Rock Road, 502/245-9015 (18 holes) Pro: Tommy Betz

Quail Chase Golf Course, 7000 Cooper Chapel Lane, 502/239-2110 (27 holes) Pro: Craig Heibert

Seneca Golf Course, 2300 Pee Wee Reese Blvd, 502/458-9298 (18 holes) Pro: Kevin Greenwell

Shawnee Golf Course, 460 Northwestern Parkway, 502/776-9389 (18 holes) Pro: First Tee of Louisville

Sun Valley Golf Course, 6505 Bethany Lane, 502/937-9228 (18 holes) Pro: Grant Hummel

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.