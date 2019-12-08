LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:

The man accused of crashing his car drunk into a golf cart, killing one person, was arraigned in court Monday morning.

Thirty-year-old Lazaro Pozo Illas is facing six charges: DUI, murder, driving without a license, assault, and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say he was driving northbound on Pee Wee Reese Road near Seneca Park when he hit the golf cart around 4 PM Sunday.

When authorities arrived, they say Illas agreed to take a breathalyzer test at the scene. According to court documents, his result was double the legal blood alcohol level at .160.

Illas has no criminal record.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is August 20th.

The scene of a fatal crash in Seneca Park on Aug. 11, 2019.

WHAS-TV

The deceased or injured victims have not been identified.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.