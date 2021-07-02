Jury hands down guilty verdict in 2019 deadly golf course crash

According to prosecutors, Lazaro Osmany Pozo Illas was drunk and speeding when he crashed into a golf cart crossing the road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two years after a deadly crash at Seneca Golf Course, a jury handed down a guilty verdict in the case.

Christopher Schulz was killed in that crash and his friend Brian Hovekamp was seriously injured.

Illas was convicted on several charges including murder and assault. The jury recommended a 30-year sentence.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine released a statement, saying in part, “The tragic death of Mr. Schulz, and the serious injuries to Mr. Hovekamp, could have been avoided had Illas simply driven the speed limit and not consumed excessive amounts of alcohol. It is especially disturbing that this terrible, avoidable tragedy occurred in a heavily traveled area used by golfers, bicyclists, walkers and other motorists.”

Wine also urged people to “drink responsibly and respect the sped limits” ahead of 4th of July weekend.

