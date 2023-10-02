Kentucky AG: Nearly $14 million awarded to organizations fighting opioid epidemic

The new funding will be used to expand access to evidence-based treatments and resources.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Millions of dollars in additional funding will go toward battling Kentucky’s on-going opioid epidemic.

On Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced more than $13.9 million will go to help organizations on the frontlines of the epidemic.

The new funding will be used to expand access to evidence-based treatments and resources. It will also help support community health centers, rural organizations and emergency shelters across the commonwealth, according to Cameron’s office.

“I am grateful to the [Kentucky Abatement Advisory Commission] for its good work and confident that this new funding will help build a safe and healthy future for every Kentucky family,” Cameron said.

A report found Kentucky saw its first decline in opioid-related deaths since 2018 last year. More than 7,600 Kentuckians have died due to an opioid overdose in the past three years, Cameron said Monday.

Earlier this year, Kentucky was among 21 other states to receive funding as part of a national opioid settlement against several pharmaceutical companies for their role in the epidemic.

Kentucky is set to receive $317 million from the lawsuit over the span of 15 years.

