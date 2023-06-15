Kentucky to receive more than $317 million as part of a national opioid settlement

This is a result of a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies "Teva" and "Allergan", along with CVS and Walgreens, for their roles in the opioid epidemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive more than $317 million, as a part of a national opioid settlement.

This is the result of a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies "Teva" and "Allergan", along with CVS and Walgreens, for their roles in the opioid epidemic.

In addition to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, attorneys general in 21 other states were part of the lawsuit, including Indiana.

All of the companies involved will also be required to change their opioid policies, including how they're marketed, and how suspicious activity around opioid prescriptions are reported.

Kentucky will receive $317 million gradually over 15 years, starting at the send of 2023.

