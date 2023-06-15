Report: Kentucky sees first decline in overdose deaths since 2018

“I believe the first step to overcoming addiction takes a great deal of bravery."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has seen its first decline in overdose deaths in about five years.

According to the 2022 Overdose Fatality Report, 2,135 Kentuckians died of an overdose last year; that is a decline of more than 5% compared to 2021 and the first decline since 2018.

“While we saw a decrease in overdose deaths last year, we must keep fighting, and that includes creating more services and support for Kentuckians in need,” Beshear said. “I believe the first step to overcoming addiction takes a great deal of bravery."

Of the overdose deaths, 90% of them involved opioids; fentanyl continues to be the most prevalent drug responsible for them according to the report.

“Over the past year, we have heavily focused on increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from addiction while offering more harm reduction measures,” Van Ingram, executive director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, said. “These efforts have shown positive effects, but we must continue to be diligent in fighting this epidemic because it affects everyone everywhere in more ways than one.”

According to a news release, some of those efforts include the governor's recovery housing initiative which helps Kentuckians find suitable housing while they focus on rehabilitation; so far, 181 homes have been secured.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Kentucky as one of the few states to record a decline in overdose deaths.

If you are struggling with addiction, here are some resources:

Call 833-8KY-HELP to find treatment options

Visit findhelpnowky.org for information about treatment programs and providers

Visit kentuckystatepolice.org to find help with locating an appropriate treatment program

