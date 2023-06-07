Addiction resources, treatment options in Kentucky, Indiana

Kentucky's Help Call Center is 1-833-8KY-HELP, and Indiana's state addiction hotline is 1-800-662-HELP.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To mark International Overdose Awareness Day in 2023, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update from the Counterdrug Program.

As of August, the governor said the program has seized 171 pounds of fentanyl this year.

He also awarded $2.1 million in grant funding from Kentucky's Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to 14 law enforcement agencies and one nonprofit. The money will be used to curb the sale of illegal drugs and fight addiction.

"We can, we will, and we are making a difference, and we have to keep up this work," Beshear said.

People struggling with opioid addiction can find treatment centers throughout Kentucky. The Kentucky Help Call Center provides referrals for public and private centers via the toll free hotline at 1-833-8KY-HELP.

You can also:

Text HOPE to 96713

Visit GetHelpLex.org for treatment center in and around Lexington

Look at the locator on FindHelpNowKY.org

Juvenile-specific treatment centers in Kentucky include but are not limited to:

Indiana residents struggling with addiction can call the state's hotline at 1-800-662-HELP, or chat live with a representative of Indiana's Division of Mental Health and Addiction online.

Opioid treatment centers in Indiana include but are not limited to:

Nar-Anon Family Groups meet virtually several times a day, every day of the week. Click here to find the times that work best with you.

