LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "I woke up to my niece and my daughter screaming over top of me,"

Kanetra Walton recalls "I thought I was in a dream."

Her son, Phillip Walton was shot and killed on the night of June 4, 2017. Walton was found in between two buildings at the Park Hill housing complex on Moore Court.

Kanetra Walton harks back to that night and how she found out the tragic news of her son being murdered.

"She said mama, they found Phillip dead. and I just was like, what?" Walton said. "I was frantic hoping that it wasn't him. There's just no words, there's just no words."

After Walton received that call, she rushed to Moore Court around 1 in the morning. When she arrived, all she could see was police tape and lights blocking her from her son's body.

"I just wanted to go back there with my son, but of course, I could not," Walton said.



She stood there for hours, hoping that someone, anyone would come inform her about the status of her son.



"It seemed like forever," Walton said. "I had family and friends that were there to comfort me while we waited."



Once she saw the coroner come over to her, she knew her Phillip was gone.



Phillip was a son, brother and father to three and his family is seeking answers more than two years later. Mostly important, closure for his three girls.

"They would know what their dads final moments were like and what happened to him," Walton said.

There are very few known facts in this case. We know Phillip was found between two buildings and potentially people around here heard the shots, but who pulled the trigger?

"There was a person that was there that said they hear gunshots ring out and they just saw three guys, and two had ran off, and they saw my son hit the ground," Walton said.

For a family seeking answers and a chance to end this whirlwind of more than two years any possible information about this night helps.

"I think about it every day. I still hear the screams of my niece and my daughter in my head," Walton said.



Were you around the Park Hill housing complex during the early morning hours of June 4, 2017? Have you heard anything since that could lead to answers? Witnesses possibly remember seeing more than one person, but police have no suspects.

If you have a tip about what happened to Phillip that night, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

