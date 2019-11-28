LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been voted America's most beautiful small town, but Bardstown is riddled with mystery.

Everyone is familiar with the other mysteries that have surrounded the Kentucky town in Nelson county over this decade, but this time on Crime Stoppers, a burglary that took place in June 2018 is the focus.

On the evening of June 20, Chris Hensley's home turned into a crime scene.

"You feel violated, an invasion of personal space," Hensley said.

Hensley's girlfriend came by to drop off some groceries when she noticed the backdoor of his home had been broken into.

"You see where he locked the dead bolt when he left for work that day," Nelson County Sheriff detective Brandon Bryan said. "That deadbolt tells me a lot, that they used a lot of force to get in."



Hensley's girlfriend just caught a glimpse of the suspect. She promptly called 911 and within minutes four police units were at the scene.

"This guy just vanished," Bryan said.

Police know very little details about the suspect. However, they do know that he is a man with dark hair and was wearing blue jeans.

As for Hensley, the things that were stolen are "irreplaceable". What was taken was a beige safe that contained a number of Hensley's personal things including an engraved knife from his late grandfather.

"To me, that knife is irreplaceable," Hensley said.

Finger prints were found from the suspect on the door that was broken down. However, it has been over a year the prints were sent to KSP and Hensley and Nelson Co. Police are still waiting.

"It could be the suspects print where he was pushing on the door to see how much force he would need to get in," Bryan said. "So we're just waiting for results of that? It's just a waiting game."

In the meantime of that waiting time, Hensley expressed how he doesn't want others to go through what he has in the last year.

"I don't want anybody else in this community or any community to have to suffer the way I have in the past year, it's not right," Hensley said.



If you have any information about this crime from Bardstown, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

