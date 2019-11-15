LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of homicides in 2016 was 117, the most ever Louisville has seen and on a snowy January night 26-year-old Aaron Williams was murdered.

Williams was found dead in his car in an apartment complex parking lot on Old Manslick Rd.

Little else known from that night and has left his family still seeking answers close to four years later.

"Everybody knew something was horribly wrong," said his mother, Juanita Williams. "I knew, as a mother, something wasn't right. Because we had a relationship. Aaron always called me back."

Williams had told his mother he'd be back later that night, but never returned home.

"He said 'oh mama, I'll be back,' and I just remember kissing him and telling him I loved him and that was it. That was the last time I would see my son," Williams recalls.

Williams has never given up on finding the answers to what happened that night and detectives have told her that Aaron was likely killed near the apartment complex then dragged into his own car and driven around the corner.

Police have also said Williams was robbed before the murder took place.

"I don't know if it was the wrong place, wrong time. The detective said that they had robbed him, they had took his car, they road around with him in the car, they parked the car in this area," Williams said.

With that desire to find out what happened to her son, Juanita has drew her strength from Aaron's now six-year-old daughter.

"Someone took her father's life, my son's life, took his life. And for what? For nothing," Williams said.

Aaron Williams was a former basketball player at DuPont Manual High School and in college as well.

"He had a very promising future, he wanted to be an agent," Williams said of her son.

Juanita Williams hopes to one day find out what happen to her son and find justice not only for her, but other families that have gone through what she has.

"That's the only way we're going to have closure, not just for my family, but for other families that have lost their child. That's the only way that we're going to get justice. If you've seen something, say something," Williams said.

If you have a tip about what happened to Aaron Williams that night, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

