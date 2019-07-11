LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a Saturday night and particularly warm out for late May.

As most do in this beginning part of summer, 17-year-old Decorian Curry joined friends in a get together on the porch. What should have been a good time, quickly turned into a nightmare.

Curry was shot around 1:30 a.m. on May 24, 2019. On the corner of 42nd Street and Larkwood in the Shawnee neighborhood, at least two people in a white car drove by and fired into a crowd of people on the porch. Curry was hit and killed in the drive-by shooting.

Curry, or "Yuddy" as his family and friends affectionately called him, had been dropped off at his friends' house earlier in the day. Laurice Henry, Curry's mother, was expecting to get a call later that night to pick her son back up.

"I was laying in the bed, well I had just got out the shower, and I was waiting for him to call for me to pick him up," Henry recalls. "You need to get down here to 42nd and Larkwood, and I'm like 'why?' He was like, 'Yuddy just got shot.'"

Curry was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"He said, 'I just want you to know your son didn't make it, and I was like, 'what?' And he was like,'your son didn't make it,'" Henry said.

Henry reflected on how much her son, Yuddy, meant to her.

"Seventeen years old with a soul; so sincere. He was loving. Everybody loved him. He's really a mama's boy. Out of all of my kids he was the most loving that I had," Henry said.

Now, close to six months later, Henry is seeking answers as well as questioning what really happened that night.

"If it was an accident, just tell me it was an accident and I'll take it a little bit better. I'm not going to sleep until I find out what happened," Henry said.

Crime Stoppers knows three key details from that night:

The shots came from a white vehicle

At least 2 people were inside the vehicle

Happened at the corner of 42nd St and Larkwood

"They know more, and I don't know if they think that it's snitching, but it's not snitching. It's about giving families relief and justice," Henry said.

If you have a tip about what happened to Decorian that night, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

