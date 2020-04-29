LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A military flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers is planned for several locations in Kentucky. According to a news release, the Kentucky Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the commonwealth on Friday, May 1.

The flyover locations include Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Louisville.

The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Other flyovers have been conducted by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels. Those started Monday in New York.

RELATED: 'America Strong': Watch the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels in action over several US cities to thank essential workers

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing said.

Here's a look at the times and locations for the flyovers:

3:00 p.m. - Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville

3:14 p.m. - Kentucky Capitol Building in Frankfort

3:20 p.m. - Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington

3:50 p.m. - Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville

4:49 p.m. - South Warren High School in Bowling Green

5:06 p.m. - Owensboro Community and Technical College

5:09 p.m. - Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro

5:27 p.m. - Shawnee Park in Louisville

5:28 p.m. - UofL Medical Center in downtown Louisville

Kentucky Air National Guard Flyover Route

Kentucky Air National Guard

“We salute all Americans serving on the frontlines in our combat against COVID-19, and we hope all Kentuckians feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they see their C-130s flying overhead.”

Other stories on WHAS11 News:

RELATED: List | Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations in Kentuckiana

RELATED: CDC extends social distancing guidelines to include pets

RELATED: The days are numbered for Kentucky's unemployment benefits

RELATED: Louisville company known for its bats and gloves introduces antibacterial protective masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Here's what it looked like in the cockpit of the Blue Angels NYC flyover