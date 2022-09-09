Blake Shelton coming to Louisville; How to get tickets

The country music performer will perform at the Yum! Center for his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to get your country on, Blake Shelton will return to Louisville in Spring 2023.

Country music star Blake Shelton will perform at the Yum! Center as part of his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour on Thursday, March 9.

Set to join Shelton are ACM Female Artist/CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by clicking here or at Ticketmaster.

