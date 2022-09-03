See fashion items from local retailers showcased at Westport Village's Fall Fashion Show

As a new addition to this year’s show, the first scene will include adoptable puppies walking the runway with Kentucky Humane Society.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all fashion enthusiasts and admirers, get ready to experience trendy fall and holiday fashion from local retailers on the runway.

Westport Village's 3rd Annual Fall Fashion Show is happening at the outdoor green space near Tunie’s on Oct. 6.

The event will kick off with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. with attendees receiving 2 drink tickets to enjoy espresso martinis, wine or cosmos.

The main event will begin at 6 p.m. with the top trends from Westport Village's retailers showcased by professional models.

As a new addition to this year’s show, the first scene will include adoptable puppies walking the runway with Kentucky Humane Society.

Following the style show, attendees will receive exclusive deals to shop the looks straight off the runway.

In addition, the event will feature giveaways between each scene.

Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $45 for VIP tickets, which include a swag bag and reserved prime seating.

Tickets can be purchased here.

