Kentucky Derby Festival celebrates 50th miniMarathon run this spring

Race participants who register for the miniMarathon before 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 will only pay $50.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What first began as just 301 runners participating in the miniMarathon in 1974 has now grown, with the additional of the marathon, and attracts an average of 10,000 - 12,000 runners to Louisville every spring.

The GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon will celebrate a major milestone this upcoming spring, marking its 50th run.

The Derby Festival miniMarathon and marathon are both scheduled for April 29.

Registration for both open on Sept. 8 on their website.

In honor of the 50th running of the miniMarathon, an exclusive promotion lasting for 50 consecutive hours will be offered to runners.

Race participants who register for the miniMarathon between 9 a.m. Sept. 8 through 11 a.m. Sept. 10 can sign up for $50, with the cost for the marathon being $60.

After 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, registration will be $65 for the miniMarathon and $75 for the marathon.

“One of the highlights of the 2023 Festival will be commemorating the 50th running of one of our favorite spring traditions – the miniMarathon,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky derby festival president & CEO, said. “Over the years, the support from the local running community has helped make the race what it is today, as it marks the largest day of road racing in Kentucky. We know there’s nothing mini about it and we can’t wait to celebrate this historic run.”

For the 2023 event, in addition to the miniMarathon and marathon, the Derby Festival is also offering a marathon relay ($325) and the virtual miniMarathon and marathon ($50).

The in-person races will start simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Main Street near Slugger Field and then finish on Adams Street, just outside of the Lynn Family Stadium, the official finish line for both the miniMarathon and marathon.

Officials said the courses for both distances will be very similar to the 2022 event. All race participants will get to experience the sights of downtown Louisville, the Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs and parts of the Olmsted Park System, among other attractions as they run.

Marathoners will again cross the Big Four Bridge to run along the Ohio River Greenway on an out and back course before returning to the finish line.

