Homearama returns to Louisville with a 'more rural feel'

The east-end neighborhood will feature homes in "The Hamlet", which starts in east Louisville and extends into Oldham County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homearama will be returning to east Louisville this week and will also feature homes in Oldham County.

The event will kick off Sept. 10 and run until Sept. 25 in "The Hamlet," a 158-acre addition to Norton Commons' North Village extending into Oldham County.

The 2022 Homearama tour will feature 10 homes equipped with geothermal technology, smart home advances and the latest interior style trends.

According to a press release, the new area is expected to provide a "more rural feel" with more space than the Jefferson County sections.

Charles Osborn III, managing director of Norton Commons, said following "The Hamlet" buzz, all the homes in the upcoming show have already been sold.

“When we announced The Hamlet a few years ago, the phone rang off the hook,” Osborn said. “The lots are stunning and situated near a lake, fields, and mature wooded areas."

Norton Commons, which hosted Homearama in 2021 and virtually in 2020, sits on almost 600 acres and is currently home to over 1800 residences, over 100 businesses, three schools, and dozens of parks, pools and green spaces.

Homearama tour at Norton Commons hours information:

The tours will run Sept. 10 through Sept. 25

Weekday Hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online. During the show, tickets can also be purchased onsite at the Homearama entrance at Norton Commons. Parking is free, no pets are allowed and ticket gates close a half hour prior to closing time.

