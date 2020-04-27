LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Monday, April 27

2:46 a.m.

About ten soldiers from Fort Campbell were sent to aid pandemic relief efforts in New Jersey. Nearly 400 soldiers have been previously deployed from the post to help in the northeast, according to the Associated Press.

