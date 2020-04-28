LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack revealed their plans for the Healthy at Home initiative.

The plan is to help bring more health care services back online safely.

Monday was the start of Phase 1 where healthcare practitioners resumed non-urgent / emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in:

Hospital outpatient settings

Health care clinics and medical offices

Physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists

Dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections

Phase 1 didn’t apply to long-term care settings, prisons and other industries or other settings and it also didn’t apply to elective surgeries or procedures.

Phase 2 – May 6:

Outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures are allowed to resume, though hospital and care facilities will have to meet strict guidelines.

Phase 3 – May 13:

Hospitals and care facilities can begin doing non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50% of their pre-COVID-19-era patient volume.

Phase 4 – May 27:

Most restricts on types of procedures and volume will be left to the facilities to determine. They say oversight and guidelines meant to ensure that capacity remains in the system will continue.

Beshear says more industry reopening dates will be announced soon but added that until a vaccine or an effective treatment exists, things will be very different.

He also announced Monday that masks will be required for businesses and consumers visiting them beginning May 11.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.