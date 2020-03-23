LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Women's and Children's Hospital has pitched a triage tent outside its emergency department in case they see a large number of patients due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're going to make sure that we have heating and lighting at night because we are open 24/7," medical director, Dr. Stephen Cawood said.

The 50X20-feet tent will allow staff to screen patients before they enter the hospital.

"We've got a very strong pediatric emergency department, we have an adult emergency department and the total of those two see 66,000 visits a year," chief administrator officer, Charlotte Ipsan said.

The number could increase with COVID-19 patients.

"If they have acute respiratory symptoms they'll be taken to one area of the department where staff will already have the PPE protected gear on," Cawood said. "They need to help initiate continued triage and to help initiate care. The patients that don't have those symptoms will be brought into another area."

Cawood said it will help the staff separate those showing symptoms from other patients who need to treat injuries or who are in need of other medical care.

"What we're trying to do here is minimize the exposure of patients that don't have the symptoms as well as minimize and protect from those who we think do have it to make sure they're going to areas where staff have the PPE on," Cawood said.

Governor Andy Beshear called for hospitals to temporarily stop elective surgeries. Norton Women's and Children's Hospital said it will help make the job easier.

"That just increases our capacity and space," Cawood said. "It can add additional resources that can help with the frontlines in the emergency department."

Right now their volumes are pretty steady, according to Cawood which is a good sign because that means people are staying home practicing social distancing. The hospital is prepared to see at least 200 patients each day.

►Contact reporter Senait Gebregiorgis at SGebregior@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Local tattoo shop donates supplies to Norton Hospital

These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

Real-time updates | Kentucky confirms 4th coronavirus death; 124 confirmed cases statewide

How religious leaders are responding to coronavirus

Local shops adjusting to doing business with doors closed

Big Four Bridge, City Hall Clock Tower goes green to show compassion during COVID 19 crisis

Here's how to report price gouging in Kentucky

JCPS working on plan to distribute 25,000 Chromebooks to students

15 podcasts you should listen to while in quarantine

Floyd County closing spas, barbershops amid Covid-19 outbreak

'Don't worry about me, I'm playing bingo.' Heartwarming posts we all need to see from a Kentucky retirement home

LIST | Local restaurants offering curbside, delivery amid coronavirus closures